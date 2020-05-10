Snyder/40
Mr. and Mrs. Snyder and family

Happy 40th Anniversary!

WATERLOO — Gail and Tami (Butikofer) Snyder are celebrating their 40th anniversary today!

They were married on May 10, 1980, at the Elgin Lutheran Church in Elgin. They have two daughters, Brittany (Eric) Hanson, Hilary (Jeremiah Pates) Snyder and two granddaughters.

Gail works as a purchasing manager at Universal Industries, and Tami works as a clinical coordinator at Cedar Valley Davita Dialysis.

They will celebrate with a family dinner and a vacation at a later date.

