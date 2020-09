× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sneed/74

GREENE—Mr. and Mrs. Sneed are celebrating their 74th wedding anniversary.

Sam Sneed married Charmayne Boyd on September 21, 1946, on a naval base in Vallejo, Calif.

They have three children.

The couple moved to Bella Vista, Ark. for 29 years before returning to Greene.

Mrs. Sneed will also be celebrating her 93rd birthday on September 21.

