Smith/50
HUDSON — Harlan and Mary (Wulf) Smith will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a private family dinner and a card shower.
They were married Feb. 14, 1970, in rural Hudson at Zion Lutheran Church.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Mary has been a homemaker and Harlan, now retired, was an electrician at John Deere and also was an electrician’s mate 2nd class in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
They have two children, Rebecca (Smith) and Ryan Uhlenhopp of Waterloo and Nathan and Betsy Smith of Albert Lea, Minn., as well as five grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 8606 Watters Road, Hudson 50643.
ott 1.jpeg
ott 4 with heather.jpg
ott 2.JPG
ott 3.jpg
ott 5 enclosure .jpg
ott 6 in dubuque .jpg
ott 7 in dubuque .jpg
ott the orphaned otter in her kiddie pool
ott the female otter hiding in her den
Ott the female orphaned otter 3 swimming
2020 - Orphaned North American River Otter Introduction
orphaned female otter 2 eating
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!