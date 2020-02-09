Smith/50

HUDSON — Harlan and Mary (Wulf) Smith will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a private family dinner and a card shower.

They were married Feb. 14, 1970, in rural Hudson at Zion Lutheran Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mary has been a homemaker and Harlan, now retired, was an electrician at John Deere and also was an electrician’s mate 2nd class in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

They have two children, Rebecca (Smith) and Ryan Uhlenhopp of Waterloo and Nathan and Betsy Smith of Albert Lea, Minn., as well as five grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 8606 Watters Road, Hudson 50643.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0