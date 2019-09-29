Smith/50
WATERLOO — Ray and Jane (Renner) Smith are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a trip to New York City and Colorado.
They were married Oct. 4, 1969, at St. Mary’s Church.
Ray retired as an area salesman for RJ Reynolds Tobacco, and Jane retired from St. Francis Hospital as an LPN.
Their family includes sons Steve and Renae of Ankeny and Kevin and Holly of Denver, as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
