Smith/65
JESUP-Mr. and Mrs. Smith are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner hosted by their children.
Darold Smith married Linda Lehmkuhl on September 3, 1956 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank.
Mr. Smith is retired from Kirk Gross Co. in Waterloo. Mrs. Smith is retired from the Walmart Pharmacy in Independence.
Their family includes five children: Gary and Rita Smith, Sue and Mart Neverman all of Jesup, Andy and Christine Smith of Vinton, along with Jerry and Mitchell who are both deceased; eight grandchildren: Damian and Karen Smith, Jessica and Ryan Krough, Sara and Kelly Harrold, Eric and Lexie Hach Neverman, Betsy and Jesse Downing, Cole, Claire, and Alexis Smith; seven great-grandchildren: Bennett and Porter Smith, Carter and Colin Krough, Kale and Addison Harrold and Theo Downing.
Cards may be sent to: 1035 Church St., Jesup, 50648.