Smith/65

Mr. Smith is retired from Kirk Gross Co. in Waterloo. Mrs. Smith is retired from the Walmart Pharmacy in Independence.

Their family includes five children: Gary and Rita Smith, Sue and Mart Neverman all of Jesup, Andy and Christine Smith of Vinton, along with Jerry and Mitchell who are both deceased; eight grandchildren: Damian and Karen Smith, Jessica and Ryan Krough, Sara and Kelly Harrold, Eric and Lexie Hach Neverman, Betsy and Jesse Downing, Cole, Claire, and Alexis Smith; seven great-grandchildren: Bennett and Porter Smith, Carter and Colin Krough, Kale and Addison Harrold and Theo Downing.