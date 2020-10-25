Small/70

KENTUCKY—Mr. and Mrs. Small are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Leon Small married Marlys Bixby on November 3, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Mr. Small retired after 45 years in the automotive business.

Their family includes; Jerry Small of Waterloo, Debby (Steve) Andrews of Center Point, Sherryl (Mike) Sweeney of Vicenza, Italy, Lori (Steve) Shubert of Buckner, Ky., and Larry Small (deceased); four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

The couple originally from Hudson, moved from Waterloo to Kentucky 18 years ago on their 52nd wedding anniversary. They have been a blessing to many through volunteer work in their church’s car ministry.

Cards can be sent to: 4413 Westbrook Dr., LaGrange, Ky., 40031.

