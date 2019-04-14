Sletten-Derifield

EVANSDALE — Katie Sletten and Robert Derifield are planning a June wedding.
Parents of the couple are Mervin and Ann Sletten of Mason City and Donna Finley, Rick and Diane Derifield of Waterloo.
The bride-to-be graduated from Mason City High School in 2002 and from the University of Northern Iowa with a BA in early childhood education in 2008. She is a pre-K teacher with Waterloo Community Schools.
The groom-to-be, a 1998 graduate of Jesup High School, served eight years in the Army Reserves and earned an AAS from Hawkeye Community College in 2009. He’s currently an information service technician at East-Central Iowa REC in Urbana,.
The 4 p.m. ceremony is set for June 15 in Cedar Falls.
Special thanks to our families for all your love and support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.