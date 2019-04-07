{{featured_button_text}}
Slade/40

Mr. and Mrs. Slade

JANESVILLE — Mark and Elaine Slade celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in March with a family dinner at the Amana Colonies. A family trip is also planned to Germany in 2020.

They were married March 31, 1979, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Elaine is a registered nurse at Waterloo Visiting Nursing Association, and Mark has recently retired from Waverly Health Center.

Their family includes Michelle and Christian Craig of Cedar Falls and Elizabeth and Mark Schildroth of Prairie City, along with four grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments