JANESVILLE — Mark and Elaine Slade celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in March with a family dinner at the Amana Colonies. A family trip is also planned to Germany in 2020.
They were married March 31, 1979, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
Elaine is a registered nurse at Waterloo Visiting Nursing Association, and Mark has recently retired from Waverly Health Center.
Their family includes Michelle and Christian Craig of Cedar Falls and Elizabeth and Mark Schildroth of Prairie City, along with four grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.