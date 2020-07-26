× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Skillings/60

EVANSDALE—Richard and Patricia Skillings are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mr. and Mrs. Skillings were married on July 30, 1960, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes, Michelle (Rick) Westphal, Sheila Beal, all of Waterloo, Mark of Parkersburg (Keri Wirtz), Mike (Kathy) Skillings of Independence, six grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.

Mr. Skillings is retired from John Deere. Mrs. Skillings is retired from the First Security State Bank in Evansdale.

Cards can be sent to: 180 Oakwood Dr., Evansdale, 50707.

