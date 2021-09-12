Sister Carole Freking

WATERLOO-Sister Carole Freking, a native of Remsen, Iowa, entered Mount St. Francis after graduating from St. Mary’s High and was named Sister John Marie after her parents, John and Mary.

One of five children, she gained six more siblings when her mother married Elmer Willenborg of Dyersville, Iowa, after her father’s death.

Sister Carole’s missions in Iowa include Dubuque Wahlert High; Pocahontas Catholic; Dyersville’s Beckman High; St. Paul’s School of Religion, Manchester, where she also was co-director; pastoral associate and liturgist at St. Patrick’s Parish, Nevada, and pastoral associate and director of religious education at St. Joseph’s Parish, Elkader, and Sacred Heart Parish in Volga.

She co-founded the Christian Experience Weekend (CEW) program in 1974, led service trips to poverty areas, served on the renewal programs Teens Encounter Christ, Marriage Encounter, and Family Encounter, served on the Dubuque Franciscan vocation team and co-directed their Franciscan Associate program. She has been pastoral administrator at St. Clara in Clara City, Minnesota, ministered in Holy Family Area Catholic Community, and served on several diocesan committees and Sisters Council. Currently she works with Bridges Out of Poverty in Waterloo, Iowa.

Cards may be sent to: PO Box 1923 Waterloo, Iowa 50704.

