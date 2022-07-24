Simpson/50

WATERLOO -- Jeff and Rhonda (Halligan) Simpson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. July 31 at UAW Local 838 in Waterloo.

Their family is hosting the event. No invitations are being sent, and no gifts requested.

They were married July 29, 1972, in Waterloo. She is a retired high school secretary, and he is retired from John Deere Foundry. He is an EMT, and they are both active volunteer firefighters.

There are three children: Donna of Algona, Shelly of Naples, Italy, and Mike of Shell Rock. There are five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The Simpsons are at home at 11323 W. 150th Ave., Hatfield, MO 64458.