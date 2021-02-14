Simenson/50

DUNKERTON-Mr. and Mrs. Simenson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Chris Simenson married Elaine Ruebensam on February 13, 1971, at Queen of Apostles Church in Riverdale, Ill.

Mr. Simenson is retired from John Deere, and is self employed. Mrs. Simenson is a retired school secretary from Dunkerton Schools.

Their family includes: Michelle Simenson (Robert Goj Allen) of Omaha, Neb, Tracy and Rick Sagastumme of Chicago, Ill, Laura Simenson (Joe Schroeder) of Windsor, Colo., five grandchildren; Molly, and Laura Vittengl, Tyler, Dylan, and Otto Simenson.

We’ve traveled all over the world. There is a trip planned at the end of this year. Our song was, “We’ve Only Just Begun.” Now it is, “The Beat Goes On!”

Cards can be sent to: 8830 Lester Rd., PO Box 301, Dunkerton, 50626.

