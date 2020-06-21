× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sienknecht/60

DUNKERTON — Bob and Alice Sienknecht will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married June 24, 1960, at Chapel United Methodist Church in Gladbrook.

Their children include Lori (Mark) Beecher from Norwalk, Lisa (Doug) Johnson from Cedar Falls, eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Sienknecht are both retired from farming.

They raised their family on a farm outside Dunkerton, where Bob and Alice actively managed and worked their lifelong farming operation. After the harvest is complete, they winter in South Texas. They would enjoy a phone call, text, or a card!

Cards may be sent to 7411 N. Raymond Rd., Dunkerton, 50626.

