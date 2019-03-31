Siebel-Arnold

CEDAR FALLS — Anna Siebel and Derrick Arnold are planning a May wedding.
Parents of the couple are Eva Siebel of Eagle Center, Leroy and Diane Siebel of Cedar Falls; and Jim and Sheri Arnold of Independence.
The bride-to-be, a graduate of Hudson High School and Hawkeye Community College, is employed with University of Iowa Community Credit Union as a mortgage loan sales associate. The groom-to-be graduated from Independence High School and studied culinary arts at Kirkwood College Culinary Arts, is employed with FedEX.
Vows are set for 3:30 p.m. May 11 at Heartland Acres in Independence.
