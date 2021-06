Shirley Sizer

WATERLOO-Shirley Sizer is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Shirley was born on July 4, 1931, in the family home near Saratoga to Frank and Bernice Watson.

She later married Bill Sizer on May 3, 1952, in Chester.

They were blessed with six children: Terry Sizer, Jeff Sizer, Scott Sizer, Becky Cooper, Cindy Wagner, and Graydon Sizer (decreased); along with ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 304 Julie Ct. Waterloo, 50702.

