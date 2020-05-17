Shirley Schmitz
BIRTHDAY

Shirley Schmitz

Shirley Schmitz

Shirley Schmitz

Happy birthday, Shirley Schmitz!

GILBERTVILLE -- Shirley Schmitz has celebrated her 85th birthday.

She was born May 13 in Allentown, Penn., daughter of Russell and Ella Paules. She married Melvin Schmitz on Oct. 6, 1954, in New Jersey.

Their family includes children Diane (Mike) Robert, Steve Schmitz, Scott (Elaine) Schmitz, Gail (Keith) Tripp, and Linda Harris, as well as six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Cards can be sent to: PO Box 367, Gilbertville, 50634.

