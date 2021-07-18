 Skip to main content
Shirley A. Newsom
Shirley A. Newsom

Shirley A. Newsom

Shirley A. Newsom

Shirley A. Newsom

A memorial service will be held for Shirley A. Newsom on July 20, 2021 at Linden United Methodist Church, 301 Butler Avenue, Waterloo, 50703

Service will begin at 1 p.m. Shirley went to her Heavenly Home on April 28, 2020.

