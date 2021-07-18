IN LOVING MEMORY Shirley A. Newsom Jul 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Shirley A. Newsom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley A. NewsomA memorial service will be held for Shirley A. Newsom on July 20, 2021 at Linden United Methodist Church, 301 Butler Avenue, Waterloo, 50703Service will begin at 1 p.m. Shirley went to her Heavenly Home on April 28, 2020. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Shirley A. Newsom Memorial Service Service Waterloo Linden United Methodist Church Home Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Engagements Place-Thomas Jul 11, 2021 Place-Thomas Anniversaries Wiebke/65 Jul 11, 2021 Wiebke/65