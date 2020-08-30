× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sheeley/50 WATERLOO—Michael and Patricia Sheeley are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Michael Sheeley married Patricia Murphy on August 29, 1970, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Sheeley retired from Waterloo Community Schools and is currently employed with the youth sports foundation. Mrs. Sheeley is retired from Covenant Medical Center.

Their family includes Troy (Marcy) Sheeley of Kansas City, Mo., Joe (Sarah) Sheeley of Iowa City, Bobbie (John) Scott of Satellite Beach, Fla., Patrick, Ellen, Molly, Evelyn, and Abigail.

You can send cards to: 4413 Nostalgia Lane, Waterloo, 50701.

