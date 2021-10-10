Sheehan-Walkup

WISCONSIN-Darby Sheehan and Ryan Walkup are announcing their upcoming wedding. The 4:30 p.m. ceremony will take place on October 23, at the Capital Room, St. Peter, Minnesota.

Parents of the bride are John and Michel Sheehan of Augusta, Georgia (formally Cedar Falls), and Chris and Amy Walkup and Michele and Toby Allison, all of the Quad Cities.

The bride elect is a 2011 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. She then graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology in 2015 and Allen College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 2017. She is currently employed as an emergency department travel nurse on assignment in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The groom elect is a 2008 graduate of Alleman High School in Rock Island, Illinois. He then graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Supply Chain Management in 2013. He is currently employed as a senior network modeler at Molson Coors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The couple resides in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

