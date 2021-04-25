Sheaffer/1
CEDAR FALLS-Happy First Anniversary!
Colleen Gannon and Adam Sheaffer were wed April 25, 2020, at St. Patrick Church in Cedar Falls with Deacon Al Weber officiating.
Their wedding was the first wedding at St. Patrick’s Church during the global pandemic of 2020. The State of Iowa was under strict stay-at-home orders. Despite the unexpected state of the world the couple made the decision to proceed with their intention to be married that day, in that church. 350 expected guests were not able to join them in-person as planned as no more than 10 people could gather in the church. Only the parents of the couple, Tim and Peg Gannon of Cedar Falls, and Ron and Kathy Sheaffer of Chillochote, Ill., were privileged to witness the beautiful liturgy as they vowed to become husband and wife. Although the pews were empty the church was filled with hope, faith and love.
Family and friends from across the country were able to witness the wedding ceremony and celebrate the couple via Zoom which was arranged by their photographer Jason Biggs. A surprise awaited the happy couple as they emerged from the church on that picture perfect spring day. Their siblings, friends and well-wishers formed a make-shift receiving line on either side of Washington St. as the couple walked up the center of the street. The bride’s niece, Shannon Leisinger, baked a special wedding cake for them which they shared with each other, much to the delight of all. Mike and Kerry Kloos, the wedding hosts, then led a car parade through town with many festively-decorated vehicles in tow. People waved and greeted the couple all along the route.