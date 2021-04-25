Sheaffer/1

CEDAR FALLS-Happy First Anniversary!

Colleen Gannon and Adam Sheaffer were wed April 25, 2020, at St. Patrick Church in Cedar Falls with Deacon Al Weber officiating.

Their wedding was the first wedding at St. Patrick’s Church during the global pandemic of 2020. The State of Iowa was under strict stay-at-home orders. Despite the unexpected state of the world the couple made the decision to proceed with their intention to be married that day, in that church. 350 expected guests were not able to join them in-person as planned as no more than 10 people could gather in the church. Only the parents of the couple, Tim and Peg Gannon of Cedar Falls, and Ron and Kathy Sheaffer of Chillochote, Ill., were privileged to witness the beautiful liturgy as they vowed to become husband and wife. Although the pews were empty the church was filled with hope, faith and love.