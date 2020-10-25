Sharon (Hennagier) Spears-Albright

Sharon (Hennagir) Spears-Albright

WAVERLY—Sharon will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born on November 1, 1940, to Harold and Bertha Hennagir in Waterloo.

She married Wayne Spears on August 2, 1958. Wayne passed away on June 16, 2000. She married Bob Albright on April 23, 2005. Bob passed away on February 2008. She is currently engaged to John Robinson of Alexis, Ill.

Sharon has been a Mary kay cosmetics beauty consultant and sales director.

Her family includes; Lynn (Dan) Clark Crebo (deceased), Michelle (Duane) Frost, Kathleen (Lynn) Kuecker, Julie (Will) McCray; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 112 Fairway Dr., Waverly, 50677.

