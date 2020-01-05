Shafer honored with Karl King Award
WATERLOO — Bob Shafer recently received the Karl King Distinguished Service Award.
The awards (active and retired) are given to members of Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association who have made significant contributions to the NEIBA/IBA organization and school band programs. Winners are selected by a panel made up of the current NEIBA leadership and past winners of the Karl King Award.
Shafer started playing tenor and lead alto for local bands in 1947. He attended Iowa State Teachers College and was one of the original members of the first jazz band in 1951. After graduation he played in the Strategic Air Command Band at Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Neb. He taught instrumental music in the Waterloo schools for 36 years, 13 at McKinstry Junior High, 19 at West High School and the last five years at Logan and Hoover.
Shafer received the award in December at a luncheon hosted by NEIBA in Oelwein.
