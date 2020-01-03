{{featured_button_text}}

SHELL ROCK -- Connie and Dwayne Sessler will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Faith Lutheran Church, 422 N. Prairie St., Shell Rock.

They were married Jan. 23, 1970, in Clarksville.

Connie is an aide at Comp Systems, and Dwayne has retired.

Hosting the event will be their children Janel Rewerts and Jeremy Sessler, both of Denver, and Jason Sessler of Shell Rock. They also have six grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. 

Our memorable stories of 2019

News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments