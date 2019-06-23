{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Sergio Fuggiti will celebrate his 90th birthday on Tuesday, June 25, with a card shower.

He was born June 25, 1929, in Pieve di Monti di Villa, Italy. He married Marilyn Louise Ulenhake.

Sergio is retired from Allen Hospital.

His family includes children Louise, Gina and Angela, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to 530 E. Eagle Road, Waterloo 50701.

