Seedorff/50

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Mr. and Mrs. Seedorff are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Allen Seedorff married Dianna Strosahl on July 24, 1971, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Mrs. Seedorff is retired.

The couple has three children: Lori (Chad) Petersen of Cedar Falls, Tim Seedorff of Cedar Rapids, and Heidi Seedorff of Sumner; along with four grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 108 Sunset Lane, Elk Run Heights, 50707.

