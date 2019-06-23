Scribner/55
EVANSDALE — James “Jim” and Sandy Meyer Scribner are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary with a card shower/family dinner.
They were married June 19, 1964, in Cedar Falls.
Jim retired from the John Deere Foundry in 1995, and Sandy retired from Parkview Nursing and Rehab.
Their family includes children Tammy and Jeremy Lies of Cedar Falls, Tim and Dawn Scribner of Dunkerton and Tom Scribner (Jacqueline Jenkins) of Waterloo, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Send cards of well wishes to 156 Fifth St., Evansdale 50707.
