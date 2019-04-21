{{featured_button_text}}
Natalie Poppe

Natalie Poppe

HUDSON — Natalie Poppe, 17, of Hudson, is one of three Girl Scouts to receive funding from Toyota Financial Services to complete a project in her community.

Poppe worked with volunteers and community officials to design and build three free little libraries to be placed around Hudson. She also collected donations from community members, libraries and other Girl Scouts to fill the little libraries with books for all ages and interests.

The grant money was used to purchase materials to build the free libraries, as well as for some books.

The project also helped her work toward becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout, the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive.

The little libraries are located in front of the museum and in the different parks in Hudson. The other Girl Scouts who received the grants are from the Cedar Rapids and Burlington areas.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments