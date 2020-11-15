Schwickerath/60

La Porte City—Mrs. and Mrs. Schwickerath are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family gathering.

Gene Schwickerath married Sandee Peterson on November 9, 1960, in Evansdale.

Mr. Schwickerath is a retired supervisor from John Deere, and Mrs. Schwickerath is a former teacher, owner/operator of Sandee’s Ltd.

Their family includes three children; Ronan (Lisa) Schwickerath of Cedar Falls, Shane and Terry who are both deceased; and four grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 10907 La Porte Rd., La Porte City, 50651.

