Schwake/70

TRIPOLI-Mr. and Mrs. Schwake are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Virgil Schwake married Margaret Ganske on January 21, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sumner.

Their family includes: Judy (James) Shimon of Pocahontas, Jane (Doug) Koele of West Des Moines, Jim (Karla) Schwake of Sumner, Karen who is deceased, (Brent) Buls of Sumner, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 606 Second Street SE, Tripoli, 50676.

