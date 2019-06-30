Schult wins Money Smart Week poster contest
WAVERLY — Garrin Schult, a sixth-grader attending W-SR Middle School, has won first-place in the Community Bankers of Iowa Money Smart Week poster contest.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Schult will receive a $600 CD; his poster was submitted for judging by State Bank in Waverly.
Financial literacy for all Iowa students is Money Smart Week’s mission. To enter the contest, elementary students submitted designs answering the question “Why is it important to know about money?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.