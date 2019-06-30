{{featured_button_text}}
Schult wins Money Smart Week poster contest

WAVERLY — Garrin Schult, a sixth-grader attending W-SR Middle School, has won first-place in the Community Bankers of Iowa Money Smart Week poster contest.

Schult will receive a $600 CD; his poster was submitted for judging by State Bank in Waverly.

Financial literacy for all Iowa students is Money Smart Week’s mission. To enter the contest, elementary students submitted designs answering the question “Why is it important to know about money?”

