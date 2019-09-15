Schroeder/60

{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Schroeder and family

DENVER — Al and Arlyce Schroeder will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

They were married Sept. 20, 1959.

Arlyce is a piano teacher, and Al was a Mac Tool distributor.

Their family includes children Angie Schroeder of Denver, Andy and LeAnn Schroeder of Seymour, Ind., and Amy and Lantz Terrill of Denver, as well as 11 grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 2612 Joplin Ave., Denver 50622.

