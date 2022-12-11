 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schrage/50

Jim and Kris (Weydert) Schrage.jpg

Jim and Kris Schrage

NEW HARTFORD -- Jim and Kris (Weydert) Schrage are celebrating their Golden wedding anniversary with a card shower hosted by their children.

They were married 50 years ago on Dec. 9, 1972, in Cedar Falls.

Jim is retired from farming, and Kris is retired as a wood crafter.

They are the parents of two children: Sara (and Mark) Fails of New Hartford, and Laura (and Kyle) Payton of Arrington, TN. There are four grandchildren: Taylor Wildeboer, Madison Hedges, Isabelle Payton and Macie Payton.

Cards may be sent to the couple at 32728 Beaver Valley St., New Hartford, IA 50660.

