Schott/50

LA PORTE CITY — Al and Ann Byam Schott are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception for friends and family from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Moose Lodge, 6636 La Porte Road, Washburn.

They were married June 14, 1969, at St. Nicholas Church in Evansdale.

Their children are Sean and Carrie Schott, B.J. and Teresa Schott of Waterloo, and an adopted daughter, Sam Bruess of Nashville, Tenn. Their grandchildren are Kyle, Jenna and Tessa Schott, Danna Allen, all of Waterloo, and Anne Herman of Cedar Rapids.

Please, no gifts, your presence is our present.

