Schneiderman/50

Happy 50th Anniversary!
PARKERSBURG — Doyle and Sharon (Schipper) Schneiderman are celebrating their wedding anniversary with a card shower.
The couple was married on May 8, 1970, in Parkersburg. Doyle retired from John Deere. Sharon worked at several nursing facilities, along with managing Prairie Village Apartments in Parkersburg. She is retired as well.
The Schneiderman’s have two children. David (Jennifer) Schneiderman from Parkersburg, and Tammy Ruth of Oskaloosa. They also have five grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to 412 6th St., Apt. 1, Parkersburg, 50665.
A family get together will be set at a later day.
