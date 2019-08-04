Schmitz/50
GILBERTVILLE — Roger and Gloria Wehling Schmitz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Gilbertville American Legion, 1110 Sixth St., Gilbertville.
They were married Sept. 1, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.
Their family includes four children, Tracy and Eric Barsness of Pine Island, Minn., Terri and Mike Harting of Jesup, Chad and Erin Schmitz of Granger and Jill Schmitz of West Des Moines, along with nine grandchildren, Adam, Jacob and David Barsness, Sheila, Daphne and Mitch Harting and Parker, Mallory and Patrick Schmitz.
Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 528, Gilbertville 50634. No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
