Schmitz/45
ANNIVERSARY

Schmitz/45

Schmitz/45

Mr. and Mrs. Schmitz

Schmitz/45

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Schmitz are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Rick Schmitz married Marilyn Schares on July 10, 1976, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Raymond.

Mr. Schmitz is retired from John Deere Waterloo Engine Works. Mrs. Schmitz manages MercyOne Urology Clinic in Waterloo.

Their family includes four children: Laurie (Brady) Rasmussen of Sherrard, Ill., Steve (Jessica) Schmitz of Monona, Joe (Courtney) Schmitz of Raymond, and Julie (Mike) Irvine of Dunkerton; along with five grandchildren: Tyler and Nora Rasmussen, Collin, Carli and Baby Irvine on the way, and Hazel Schmitz.

