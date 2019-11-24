Schilling/60
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Don and Barb Farrell Schilling will be honored on their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married Nov. 28, 1959, at St. John’s Church, Waterloo.
Barb retired as a para-educator, and Don, also retired, was a mechanic and carpenter.
They have two children, Nick Schilling (Monica) of Manchester and Jessica Larsen ((Todd) of Hiawatha, along with four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 402 Gilbertville Road, Elk Run Heights 50707.
