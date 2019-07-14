Schares-Keller

GILBERTVILLE -- Jody Rose Schares and Christopher Allen Keller were married June 15 in Gilbertville.
The Rev. Henry Huber performed the 1 p.m. ceremony at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with a reception following at the American Legion in Gilbertville.
Parents of the couple are Arnold and Sharon Schares of Gilbertville and David and Michelle Keller of Eldridge.
Matron of honor was Carrie Gaier of Waterloo. Bridesmaids were Korry Peters of Waterloo; and Makaylynn Guthrie of Tulsa, Okla., niece of the bride.
Best man was Gage Peters of Waterloo, and groomsmen were Nick Harris, also of Waterloo, and John Schares of Lamoni, brother of the bride.
Ring bearer was Zander Yates of St. Joseph, Mo., and usher was Christian Guthrie of Tulsa, both nephews of the bride.
The bride is a middle school teacher at St. Athanasius in Jesup, and the groom is a tire manufacturer with G&R Integration Services.
They live in Waterloo.
