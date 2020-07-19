× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schaefer/50

WATERLOO—George and Donna Schaefer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family trip.

George Schaefer married Donna First on July 20, 1970, at St. Mary’s Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center.

Mrs. Schaefer is retired from childcare and Mr. Schaefer is retired from John Deere.

Their children are Pam (Troy) Anderson of Farley, Gary (Dawn) Schaefer of Firth, Neb., Jen (Jeff) Wittwer of Olathe, Kan., and Eric (Jennifer) Schaefer of Morton, Ill. They also have nine grandchildren, Brayden, Chase, Cole, Drake, Derrick, Ty, Tanner, Reese, and Isaac.

Cards can be sent to: 12037 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 50701.

