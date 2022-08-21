 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scarbrough/50

  • 0
Richard and Sue Scarbrough.jpg

Richard and Sue Scarbrough

WATERLOO -- Richard & Sue (Van Erem) Scarbrough are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family weekend get-away.

The couple wed Aug. 19, 1972, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

They are the parents of four sons: Joel (Sue) Scarbrough, Sean (Jill) Scarbrough, Chad (Stephanie) Scarbrough and Bryan Scarbrough.

There are 11 grandchildren: Jadyn, Haylee, Madelyn, Alivia, Sydney, Chase, Chad, Owen, Elliott, Jaya and Jailey. Their two great-grandchildren are Nash and Eelyah.

Thank you for always being a wonderful example of love and commitment for 50 years, 600 Months, 2608 weeks and 18,262 days -- to be exact.

With love,

Your Children & Grandchildren

