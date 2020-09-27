× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scanlon/40

WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Scanlon are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Steve Scanlon and Kathy Puhl were married on September 27, 1980, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Steve is retired from the City of Waterloo Traffic Operations Department and Kathy from Powers Manufacturing Company.

Their family includes Molly Scanlon Roth (deceased), Chris and Lucia Scanlon, Nick Scanlon, and Jamie and Megan Roth. Grandchildren are Stacey, Julian, Jaxon, and Gracelyn.

Cards can be sent to 1226 Sylvia Waterloo 50701.

