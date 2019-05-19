WAVERLY — Jack and Janet Zahn Savage are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Veterans Post in Waverly.
They were married May 24, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hosting the event will be their three children, Lynda and Dave Mulder of Albia, and Mark Savage and Melissa Hallman, both of Waverly. They also have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.