Savage/60

Mr. and Mrs. Savage

WAVERLY — Jack and Janet Zahn Savage are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Veterans Post in Waverly.

They were married May 24, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Hosting the event will be their three children, Lynda and Dave Mulder of Albia, and Mark Savage and Melissa Hallman, both of Waverly. They also have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

