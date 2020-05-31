× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Saul/42

CEDAR FALLS—Greg and LeaAnn (Wessels) Saul are celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married on may 12, 1978 in Cedar Falls.

Greg is the President at PIPAC, and LeaAnn is the Vice President of PIPAC.

They have four children. Ryan and Jessica Saul, Judd and Sherry Saul, Jayne and Aaron Hawks, and Josie and Josh Petersen. They also have 15 grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1825 Greenhill Rd, Cedar Falls, 50613.

