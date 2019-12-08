Sandra Roberts
EVANSDALE — Sandra Roberts will celebrate her 80th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 12.
She was born in Decorah to Rodney and Pearl Grove.
Her family includes a daughter and son, Christine Burger and Jason Krejchi, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1129 S. Evans Road, Evansdale 50707.
