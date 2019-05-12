{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Benedett

Sandra Benedett

WATERLOO — Sandra Benedett will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on her birthday Saturday, May 18, at Grace Lutheran Church in the Hilmer Center, 1025 W. Eighth St., Waterloo.

Her immediate family includes Sheila and Christopher Lieb of Belton, Texas, Russ and Cindi (Lieb) Gwartney of Owasso, Okla., and four grandchildren.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She retired from the Waterloo Community Schools.

No invitations are being sent, and please no gifts.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments