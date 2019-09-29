{{featured_button_text}}
Samuelson-Thune

Alexis Samuelson and Zackery Thune

Samuelson-Thune

WATERLOO — Alexis Samuelson and Zackery Thune are announcing their upcoming wedding.

Parents of the couple are Jeff and Christi Samuelson and Steve and Brenda Thune, all of Waterloo.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The bride-to-be graduated from Waterloo West High in 2015 and from the University of Northern Iowa this year. Her fiance, who also graduated from West High in 2015, graduated from Coe College in 2019.

Vows are set for 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Cedar Valley Arboretum.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments