Samuelson-Thune
WATERLOO — Alexis Samuelson and Zackery Thune are announcing their upcoming wedding.
Parents of the couple are Jeff and Christi Samuelson and Steve and Brenda Thune, all of Waterloo.
The bride-to-be graduated from Waterloo West High in 2015 and from the University of Northern Iowa this year. Her fiance, who also graduated from West High in 2015, graduated from Coe College in 2019.
Vows are set for 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Cedar Valley Arboretum.
