Sadler/50

DUNKERTON—Jim and Dorothy Sadler are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a Mass of Thanksgiving followed by Brunch later this month and a family vacation in June.

Jim Sadler and Dorothy Fettkether were married at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville on April 15, 1972. Jim is retired from Overhead Door Co but continues to farm part time. Dorothy is retired from Principal Financial Group.

They have three sons, Greg (Candice) of Newalla, OK, Jeff (Jen) of Rochester, MN and Eric (Crystal) of Nevada, IA. They also have seven grandchildren, Lily, Ginger, Will, Ben, Cody, Jonah and Adam.

