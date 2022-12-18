 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabol-Heth

sabol-heth engagement .jpg

Nick Heth and Erika Sabol

CEDAR FALLS -- Announcement is being made of the engagement and approaching marriage of Erika Sabol and Capt. Nick Heth, both of Billerica, MA.

She is the daughter of Greg & Roseann Sabol of Mountain Home, ID, and he is the son of Steve & Carol Heth of Cedar Falls.

The bride-elect is currently employed as an executive assistant to the Installation Commander at Hanscom Air Force Base, MA. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master's degree of education in curriculum and instruction, both from the University of Idaho.

Her fiance is a captain at Hansom Air Force Base where he is currently a program manager at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. He earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the United States Air Force Academy and a master's degree in business administration from Mississippi State University.

They are planning a June 27, 2023 wedding at Cape Cod, MA.

