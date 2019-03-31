WAVERLY — Bob and Jean (Scheidecker) Sable will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner, a trip later and a card shower.
They were married March 2, 1969, at St. John’s UCC, rural Nashua.
Bob retired as an insurance agent and agency owner, and Jean retired as a clerk with the Bremer County Veterans Affairs.
Their family includes children Jason (Sarah Burkhardt) Sable of Mineral Point, Wis., and Cara and Thomas Johnson of Independence, as well as three grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1309 Fifth Ave. SE, Waverly 50677.
