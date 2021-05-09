 Skip to main content
Ruth Webb
BIRTHDAY

Ruth Webb

Ruth Wood

Ruth Wood

Ruth Webb

WATERLOO-Ruth Webb is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower and her family threw her a surprise party on May 8th.

Ruth was born on May 10, 1931.

You can send cards to her at: 1050 Flammang, Apt. 209, Waterloo, 50701.

Happy Mother’s Day!

